Khalid and Ayra Starr Unite for the Stunning Collaboration “Make It Up to You”

Khalid and Ayra Starr have joined forces for a mesmerizing collaboration, “Make It Up to You,” the second single from Khalid’s deluxe album, Sincere (Deluxe). Fans have been buzzing since its release, and now, the visualizer has added an extra layer of charm to this incredible track.

The visualizer takes us into a studio setting, where Khalid and Ayra Starr are seen singing and posing for photos. The casual yet captivating vibe of the video perfectly complements the chemistry between the two artists, allowing their musical connection to shine as they bring the song to life.

“Make It Up to You” is a seamless blend of R&B and Afrobeats. Khalid’s verses explore vulnerability and emotional honesty through lyrics like, “I wanna be the man that you choose in your life” and “I get insecure, gotta swallow my pride.” Meanwhile, Ayra Starr’s bold and unapologetic contribution adds confidence and self-assurance, delivering lines that radiate empowerment. Together, their voices weave a melody that feels both raw and reflective.

This standout track showcases the artists’ ability to merge genres effortlessly while staying true to their signature styles. The addition of Ayra Starr’s Afrobeats flair creates an electrifying dynamic, setting “Make It Up to You” apart as a defining collaboration of the year.

Khalid’s Sincere (Deluxe) continues to prove his versatility as an artist, while Ayra Starr’s rising influence in the global music scene solidifies her as a force to be reckoned with. Fans can expect this track to remain on repeat, thanks to its heartfelt lyrics, captivating melodies, and the irresistible synergy of Khalid and Ayra Starr.