50 Years of Hip Hop: LL Cool J, DaBaby, Sexyy Red, Rakim – Watch the Performances at the Bet Hip Hop Awards

- Advertisement -

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, the ceremony intended to honor the best of hip hop music, took place on October 3rd in Atlanta, Georgia. However, the broadcast of the event only occurred last night, a week after the awards show. Hosted by Fat Joe, the show celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip hop and saw Kendrick Lamar dominate with four awards, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Lyricist, Best Live Performer, and Director of the Year. The Best Album award went to the collaboration between Drake and 21 Savage for “Her Loss,” who also won for Best Duo, while Metro Booming was recognized as the Best DJ and Producer.

Additionally, the event served as a celebration of the genre itself. Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, Ludacris, and Nelly celebrated the “Dirty 30th” anniversary of So So Def Recording, while LL Cool J, Dj Jazzy Jeff, and Rakim paid tribute to Marley Marl, one of the most significant producers of the late ’80s and ’90s. The show also featured emerging talent, including Sexyy Red and her hit “SkeeYee,” DaBaby, and GloRilla.

The Winners:

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Drake

Glorilla

J. Cole

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Song of the Year

“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy

WINNER: “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great…, Glorilla

Coi, Coi Leray

God Did, DJ Khaled

WINNER: Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin

Jackman, Jack Harlow

Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert

Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion

Best Hip Hop Video

WINNER: “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert

“Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix), Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Shake Sumn,” DaBaby

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World ,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B

Best Collaboration

WINNER: “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Players” (DJ Saige Remix), Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes

“Princess Diana,” Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B

Impact Track

“30,” Nas

WINNER: “All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

“Anxiety,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Can’t Win for Nothing,” Symba

“Champions,” NLE Choppa

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane

“Therapy Pt. 2,” Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller

Best Duo or Group

City Girls

DJ Drama & Jeezy

WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage

Earthgang

Larry June & The Alchemist

Quavo & Takeoff

Rae Sremmurd

Best Live Performer

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Coi Leray

DaBaby

Drake

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Armani White

Central Cee

Doechii

Finesse2tymes

WINNER: Ice Spice

Kaliii

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Redd

Lyricist of the Year

21 Savage

André 3000

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Conway The Machine

Drake

J. Cole

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the Year

Atl Jacob

DJ Khaled

Dr. Dre

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kaytranada

London On Da Track

WINNER: Metro Boomin

The Alchemist

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

DaBaby & Reel Goats

WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Travis Scott

DJ of the Year

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Clark Kent

DJ Drama

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

WINNER: Metro Boomin

Best Hip Hop Platform

AllHipHop

WINNER: Caresha Please

Drink Champs

Hiphop Dx

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game

Rap Caviar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

XXL

Hustler of the Year

21 Savage

WINNER: 50 Cent

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Caresha

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage, “Creepin’” (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)

21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)

André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” (Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” (Glorilla & Cardi B)

Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” (Latto feat. Cardi B)

Drake, “Oh U Went” (Young Thug feat. Drake)

J. Cole, “All My Life” (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)

WINNER: Jay-Z, “God Did” (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)

Best International Flow

Aka (South Africa)

WINNER: Black Sherif (Ghana)

Central Cee (UK)

Gazo (France)

J Hus (UK)

K.O (South Africa)

Major Rd (Brazil)

Ninho (France)

Sampa The Great (Zambia)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)