Keith Richards Covers Lou Reed’s “I’m Waiting for the Man”

Get ready to dive into the soulful world of Lou Reed with a brand new compilation album, “The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed,” set to release on April 20th. Curated by Light in the Attic, this album brings together a star-studded lineup of musicians spanning generations, each offering their unique interpretation of Reed’s timeless classics.

Among the featured artists are the incomparable Angel Olsen, who teams up with singer-songwriter Maxim Ludwig, the legendary Afghan Whigs, rock icon Joan Jett, the captivating Lucinda Williams, the enchanting Rufus Wainwright, and the ever-talented Rickie Lee Jones. And that’s not all – adding his own flair to the mix is none other than Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, whose rendition of the Velvet Underground’s iconic “I’m Waiting for the Man” is already creating waves.

For those unfamiliar with Reed’s poetic genius, his lyrics capture raw emotion and gritty reality, as exemplified in lines like “I’m waiting for my man, 26 dollars in my hand. Up to Lexington, 125. Feel sick and dirty, more dead than alive.” This sentiment, depicting the anticipation of a dealer, echoes through Reed’s music, notably showcased in the Velvet Underground’s debut album featuring Nico and Andy Warhol’s iconic banana artwork.

As a heartfelt tribute to Reed on what would have been his 82nd birthday, Keith Richards pays homage with his cover of “Waiting for the Man,” a track included in “The Power of the Heart” album. Richards fondly recalls, “I miss him, and his dog,” reminiscing on their shared experiences and musical journey.

With a diverse range of artists and songs spanning Reed’s illustrious career, this album promises to be a must-have for any music aficionado. From Rufus Wainwright’s soul-stirring melodies to Joan Jett’s electrifying presence, each track is a testament to Reed’s enduring legacy and profound influence on the music industry.

So mark your calendars for April 20th, as “The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed” hits the shelves, celebrating the life and music of a true visionary. And don’t forget to grab the vinyl edition, available the following day for Record Store Day – a collector’s item for die-hard fans and music lovers alike.

Below, discover the piece and tracklist that encapsulates the essence of Lou Reed’s genius, reimagined by a stellar cast of artists who continue to carry his legacy forward.

The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed:

01 Keith Richards: “I’m Waiting for the Man”

02 Maxim Ludwig / Angel Olsen: “I Can’t Stand It”

03 Rufus Wainwright: “Perfect Day”

04 Joan Jett and the Blackhearts: “I’m So Free”

05 Bobby Rush: “Sally Can’t Dance”

06 Rickie Lee Jones: “Walk on the Wild Side”

07 The Afghan Whigs: “I Love You, Suzanne”

08 Mary Gauthier: “Coney Island Baby”

09 Lucinda Williams: “Legendary Hearts”

10 Automatic: “New Sensations”

11 Rosanne Cash: “Magician”

12 Brogan Bentley: “The Power of the Heart”

