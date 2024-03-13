Kate Nash Releases Whimsical New Single ‘Millions Of Heartbeats’

Kate Nash has gifted fans with a delightful new single, ‘Millions Of Heartbeats‘, offering a glimpse into her upcoming album, ‘9 Sad Symphonies‘. This follows the recent release of ‘Change’, teasing what promises to be a captivating musical journey. The album, her fifth, is set to drop on June 21st via Kill Rock Stars, a renowned independent label known for its roster including Bikini Kill, Elliott Smith, and Sleater-Kinney.

‘Millions Of Heartbeats‘ serves as the album’s opener, setting the tone for what’s described as a cinematic exploration through darkness, resilience, and the enduring power of hope. In a world inundated with bad news and chaos, Nash’s whimsical melodies and heartfelt lyrics provide a beacon of light.

Speaking about the track, Nash shares her personal insight, describing it as a reflection on losing one’s spark, particularly during challenging times like the pandemic. “It’s scary when you lose that spark and can’t lift yourself out of a pit,” she explains. “But there’s millions of heartbeats on this planet, and that’s the reason we have to try. All we have right now is Earth and each other. And that’s actually a lot. So just keep trying.”

This sentiment resonates deeply in today’s world, where uncertainty often looms large. Yet, Nash’s music serves as a reminder of the resilience within us all, urging listeners to persevere even in the face of adversity.

In addition to her musical offerings, Nash has announced an exciting headline show at KOKO on November 28th, with tickets set to go on sale on March 22nd. This follows a previously announced performance at EartH in London on May 17th.

Experience the magic of ‘Millions Of Heartbeats’ and embark on this enchanting journey with Kate Nash. Listen to the new single and pre-order the album now, as we eagerly anticipate the release of ‘9 Sad Symphonies’.

‘9 Sad Symphonies’ tracklisting

‘Millions of Heartbeats’

‘Misery’

‘Wasteman’

‘Abandoned’

‘Horsie’

‘My Bile’

‘These Feelings’

‘Space Odyssey 2001’

‘Ray’

‘Vampyre’