Kate Bush’s “Little Shrew” and a New Musical Era: Animation for War Child and a Return to the Studio

Iconic singer-songwriter Kate Bush is making waves again with her new animated short film, Little Shrew (Snowflake), set to her 2011 song “Snowflake” from 50 Words for Snow. The animation, developed with renowned illustrator Jim Kay and Inkubus, captures the journey of a small pygmy shrew through a desolate, war-torn landscape, emphasizing the harrowing impact of war on children. The project, launched with a call to support War Child and other charities, shows Bush’s commitment to raising awareness about the devastating effects of conflict on young lives.

In a recent BBC Radio 4 interview, Bush shared her desire to return to the studio, expressing excitement about creating new music for the first time since her 2011 album. While she’s been busy with archival projects and reissues, she’s felt “really ready” to re-enter the creative space, hinting that 2024 could bring fans a long-awaited new album. Reflecting on encouragement from friend and fellow musician David Gilmour, Bush is focusing on music over live performances — yet fans are thrilled by the possibility of fresh work from the artist.

With Little Shrew, Bush masterfully combines her music with a powerful message, shining a light on the plight of children caught in conflict. This emotionally resonant film and her rekindled passion for music production mark the start of a new, exciting era for Kate Bush.

