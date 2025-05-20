KAS:ST Honors Human Resilience with Cinematic New Single “LEGACY”

Acclaimed French producer and audiovisual trailblazer KAS:ST (Manuel Sene) has just released his stirring new single “LEGACY,” out now via Flyance Records. A blend of emotive techno, African-inspired rhythms, and soaring vocal lines, “LEGACY” is not just a track—it’s a profound meditation on resilience, unity, and the human pursuit of freedom.

Driven by KAS:ST’s signature melodic depth and layered with an emotional vocal lead, the track connects the physical energy of club music with a reflective, narrative-driven experience. At the heart of this release is the official music video, directed by Venezuelan filmmaker Daniel Alpernia, which powerfully visualizes lives marked by exile, sacrifice, and strength. The result is a cinematic expression of the struggles we face and the hope that carries us through.

Speaking about the release, KAS:ST shared:

“I wanted to capture what connects us all: that inner strength that keeps us moving forward despite hardships. ‘LEGACY’ is a tribute to all those journeys shaped by struggle, but also by hope and solidarity.”

Known for pushing the emotional boundaries of techno, KAS:ST has earned praise from industry leaders like Tale Of Us, Anyma, Mind Against, and Artbat, and collaborated with legends such as Moby, CamelPhat, and Gordo. “LEGACY” marks his first solo visual chapter following five acclaimed music videos, and paves the way for his much-anticipated next album, ADORE, set for release in October 2025.

“LEGACY” is a deeply personal and globally resonant work—offering a glimpse into the evolving sonic and cinematic vision of one of techno’s most introspective storytellers.