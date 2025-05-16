Anyma Announces “The End of Genesys” Album Featuring Ellie Goulding, Grimes & More

Anyma Unveils “The End of Genesys” – His Monumental Third Album Featuring Ellie Goulding, Grimes & More

The final chapter of Anyma’s visionary Genesys trilogy is almost here. The Italian-American electronic music innovator has officially announced The End of Genesys, set for release on May 30, bringing his genre-defining project full circle. The album features an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Ellie Goulding, Sevdaliza, Grimes, 070 Shake, Yeat, and Empire of the Sun’s Luke Steele.

Among the most anticipated tracks is “Hypnotized” with Ellie Goulding, released earlier this year to much acclaim. Fans can also look forward to “Taratara” with Grimes, “Work” featuring Yeat, “Joke’s On You” with 070 Shake, and the emotionally charged “Human Now” with Luke Steele. Additional tracks include “Leave a Mark,” “In My Mind,” “Entropy” (featuring fknsyd), and “Neverland (From Japan).” A deluxe version will follow with remixes and unreleased material.

The End of Genesys marks the culmination of a musical journey that began with Genesys in 2023 and continued with Genesys II. It was unveiled during the finale of Anyma’s historic residency at Las Vegas’ cutting-edge Sphere venue—where he became the first-ever EDM headliner. The residency redefined electronic live performances through 16K visuals and immersive storytelling steeped in transhumanist themes.

This summer, Anyma will headline some of the world’s biggest festivals, including Tomorrowland (Belgium), Afterlife (Spain), World DJ Fest (Korea), and Rock en Seine (France).

You can check out the full tracklist of The End Of Genesys below and pre-save the album here.

Tracklist:

Lucente

Voices In My Head

Hypnotized (feat. Ellie Goulding)

Taratata (with Grimes)

Neverland (From Japan)

Fortuna (feat. Sevdaliza)

Atmosphere

Work (feat. Yeat)

The End Of Genesys

Leave A Mark

In My Mind

Entropy (feat. fknsyd)

Angel In The Dark

Human Now (feat. Luke Steele)

Joke’s On You (feat. 070 Shake)