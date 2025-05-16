VASSY and RSCL Release Uplifting Summer House Anthem “Beg”

VASSY and RSCL Deliver a Soulful Summer Anthem With New Single “Beg”

Australian dance music powerhouse VASSY has teamed up with rising Dutch producer RSCL for an emotionally charged yet euphoric new single, “Beg,” released May 16 via Gemstone Records, the house music imprint of Revealed.

“Beg” is a soulful, piano-driven house track that radiates warmth and vulnerability, perfectly timed for summer playlists. Rooted in emotional surrender, the song explores themes of pride, openness, and longing — with VASSY’s unmistakable vocals balancing raw honesty with high-energy dancefloor appeal. “It’s about those moments when pride falls away and you’re just raw, open and honest,” VASSY shared.

Sonically, the track pairs RSCL’s vibrant piano chords and breezy organ lines with VASSY’s bold lyricism and powerful delivery. It’s festival-ready, yet intimate — a rare duality that hits both the heart and the hips. As VASSY puts it, “I wanted it to feel good and hit hard while still telling a deeper story.”

VASSY, whose past collaborations include chart-topping smashes like “Bad” with David Guetta and Showtek, continues to blend emotional storytelling with mainstage anthems. Her accolades include multiple Billboard Dance #1s and becoming the first female EDM Icon Award recipient in 2023. RSCL (pronounced “Rascal”) brings a fresh but seasoned touch, having previously released music through Spinnin’ Records and Casablanca Records.

“Beg” follows closely on the heels of VASSY’s BossAcoustics EP, a bossa-inspired acoustic reimagining of her classic hits.