Gabry Ponte and Train Release Genre-Fusing Dance-Rock Anthem “Brokenhearted”

Dance icon Gabry Ponte teams up with chart-topping rock band Train for “Brokenhearted,” a soaring mix of acoustic soul and EDM energy.

By fotis
Dance / EDM

Gabry Ponte & Train Unite for Genre-Bending Anthem “Brokenhearted”

Global dance music heavyweight Gabry Ponte and multi-platinum rock-pop icons Train have joined forces on a surprise collaboration, and the result is electrifying. Their debut single together, “Brokenhearted,” out now via GEKAI Music, is a genre-defying fusion that blends acoustic rock warmth with slick electronic production.

“Brokenhearted” opens with the signature, toe-tapping acoustic rhythm that fans of Train will instantly recognize, alongside the unmistakable vocals of frontman Pat Monahan, whose emotional delivery anchors the song’s heartfelt message. But this isn’t your usual ballad—enter Gabry Ponte’s energetic dance production, complete with pulsating beats, shimmering synths, and a tempo that lifts the track into an entirely new sonic space.

Ponte, a foundational figure in global dance music since his days with Eiffel 65 and their smash hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” is having a career-defining year. He’s not only representing San Marino at the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Finale on May 17, but also gearing up to become the first DJ to headline Milan’s legendary San Siro Stadium in June, with a sold-out 55,000-capacity show.

For Train, the collaboration is yet another bold move in a career spanning three decades, 10 million albums sold, and multiple GRAMMY Awards. Known for hits like “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter,” the band continues to push boundaries and evolve their sound.

Brokenhearted” is a seamless celebration of two musical forces coming together, proving that great songwriting and sonic innovation know no genre limits.

Brokenhearted lyrics

INTRO:
I been lonely, waiting by the phone
No one calling, drinking on my own
Seven days a week I’ve spent them alone
And I know you’re not coming home

PRE:
Wohooo
The other night I heard our song
Wohooo
Had to tell the driver turn it off
Woohooo
You don’t know love until it’s gone
And all I wanna know

HOOK:
What can heal the broken hearted
(Someone help me out)
Do heart’s still work when they’re not wanted
(Someone tell me now)
Could it love again?
Or is it left for dead?
I wish my mama said
Coz I just don’t know
What can heal the broken hearted?
Can someone tell me now

VERSE:
I’ve still sleep on your side of the bed
Whiskey dreams & too many cigarettes
You’re the reason that I’ve got nothing left
Cus I know you’re not coming home

PRE:
Wohooo
The other night I heard our song
Wohooo
Had to tell the driver turn it off
Woohooo
You don’t know love until it’s gone
And all I wanna know

HOOK:
What can heal the broken hearted
(Someone help me out)
Do heart’s still work when they’re not wanted
(Someone tell me now)
Could it love again?
Or is it left for dead?
I wish my mama said
Coz I just don’t know
What can heal the broken hearted?
Can someone tell me now
Someone help me out
Someone tell me now

END:
Could it love again?
Or is it left for dead?
I wish my mama said
Coz I just don’t know
What can heal the broken hearted?
Can someone tell me now

