Rihanna Drops “Friend Of Mine” for Smurfs Movie Soundtrack

Rihanna Returns With “Friend Of Mine” for Smurfs Soundtrack – Her First Song in Three Years

After a three-year musical hiatus, global icon Rihanna has finally dropped a new track, “Friend Of Mine,” created for the upcoming Smurfs animated film set to release on July 18. Known for her genre-blending talent and distinctive voice, RiRi delivers an Afrobeats-infused, feel-good anthem that blends layered vocals, warm synths, and rhythmic drum patterns — ideal for summer playlists.

Produced by Jon Bellion, f a l l e n, and Pete Nappi, “Friend Of Mine” also marks Rihanna’s full-circle moment in the entertainment world — not only does she voice the beloved character Smurfette, but she also took on a producer role for the film. A snippet of the track first appeared in the film’s trailer, with Rihanna’s Smurfette singing and dancing in Smurf Village.

The film features an all-star voice cast including Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, James Corden, Sandra Oh, John Goodman, and more. The story follows Smurfette as she leads the Smurfs into the real world to rescue Papa Smurf, who’s been kidnapped by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel.

“Friend Of Mine” is Rihanna’s first release since 2022’s “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and her first solo track since 2016’s ANTI era.

Could this be a teaser of more music to come? Fans are hopeful.