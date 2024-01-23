Greek Edition

Kali Uchis Unveils Latin Masterpiece

ORQUÍDEAS: The Sensational Spanish-Language Album That Redefines the Latin Music Scene

By Hit Channel
In
Latin
Kali Uchis

One of the albums of the year belongs to the queen of the Latin music scene, Kali Uchis, and it’s in Spanish!

The new Spanish-language album by Kali Uchis, “ORQUÍDEAS” (who announced yesterday the joyful news of her first pregnancy) includes collaborations with Karol G, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, and more!

The “telepatia” hit maker, who broke every record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for any other Spanish-speaking artist, releases along with her album an equally impressive music video for two of its tracks.

“A shimmering Spanish Album” – THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

- Advertisement -

Listen:

And on Spotify:

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music newsFollow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlistsFollow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved