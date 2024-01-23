Kali Uchis Unveils Latin Masterpiece

One of the albums of the year belongs to the queen of the Latin music scene, Kali Uchis, and it’s in Spanish!

The new Spanish-language album by Kali Uchis, “ORQUÍDEAS” (who announced yesterday the joyful news of her first pregnancy) includes collaborations with Karol G, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, and more!

The “telepatia” hit maker, who broke every record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for any other Spanish-speaking artist, releases along with her album an equally impressive music video for two of its tracks.

“A shimmering Spanish Album” – THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

Listen:

And on Spotify: