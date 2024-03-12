Judas Priest have released the music video for “Invincible Shield”!

For over five decades, Judas Priest has stood as a beacon of reliability in the realm of heavy metal. Their unwavering commitment to the genre, matched only by the weight of their music, has solidified their place as legends. Frontman Rob Halford once dubbed their fans the “maniacs of heavy metal,” a title they wear with pride as they navigate the challenges of the industry.

Despite facing adversity in recent years, including Glenn Tipton’s battle with Parkinson’s disease and Richie Faulkner’s near-catastrophic onstage incident, Judas Priest remains resolute. Their latest offering, “Invincible Shield,” serves as a testament to their enduring spirit and unyielding dedication to their craft.

With a career spanning half a century and counting, Judas Priest continues to uphold the standards they set decades ago with classics like “Painkiller.” In their 19th album, they unleash a sonic onslaught that reaffirms their status as Metal Gods. Each track on “Invincible Shield” showcases their mastery of the genre, punctuated by Halford’s unmistakable vocals and Faulkner’s blistering guitar work.

As part of their album promotion, Judas Priest has unveiled the music video for the title track, offering fans a visual representation of their metal prowess. With “Invincible Shield,” Judas Priest proves once again that they are not just a band, but a force to be reckoned with in the world of heavy metal.