Legendary Guitarist John Sykes of Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy Dies at 65

John Sykes, the legendary guitarist known for his work with Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, and Tygers of Pan Tang, has passed away at the age of 65 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. His exceptional talent and impactful contributions to hard rock and heavy metal have left an indelible mark on music history.

Born on July 29, 1959, in Reading, England, Sykes developed a passion for guitar during his teenage years, drawing inspiration from icons like Jimmy Page and Ritchie Blackmore. His career took off in the late 1970s when he joined Streetfighter, later moving on to Tygers of Pan Tang during the New Wave of British Heavy Metal era.

In 1982, Sykes joined Thin Lizzy, helping shape their final album, Thunder and Lightning, with a heavy metal edge. Following the band’s disbandment in 1983 after Phil Lynott’s passing, Sykes joined Whitesnake. He played a pivotal role in crafting the band’s 1987 self-titled album, contributing to hits like “Still of the Night” and “Is This Love.” Despite the album’s massive success, he departed the band due to creative differences with frontman David Coverdale.

Sykes later formed Blue Murder, collaborating with notable musicians like Carmine Appice and Tony Franklin, and released two albums. His solo career spanned four studio albums, showcasing his fiery guitar style and songwriting skills.

Fans and fellow musicians have paid tribute to Sykes, with Whitesnake’s David Coverdale and Guns N’ Roses’ Slash sharing heartfelt messages. Sykes’ final days were filled with gratitude for his devoted fans, and he will be remembered for his charisma, talent, and dedication to music.

Sykes leaves behind three sons—James, John Jr., and Sean—who survive him. His loss is deeply felt across the rock community, but his legacy will continue to shine as a testament to his unparalleled influence in the world of hard rock.