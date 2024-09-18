Jeremy Dutcher Wins 2024 Polaris Music Prize for Motewolonuwok, Making History as First Two-Time Winner

Jeremy Dutcher has made Polaris Music Prize history, becoming the first artist to win the prestigious award twice. The Two-Spirit composer and musician earned the 2024 Polaris Music Prize for his latest album, Motewolonuwok, which celebrates the rich heritage of his Wolastoqiyik culture. Dutcher, who first won the award in 2018 for his debut album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa, took home the $50,000 prize, which is awarded to the artist behind the best Canadian album of the year.

The 2024 Polaris Music Prize ceremony, held at Massey Hall in Toronto, was hosted by last year’s winner, Debby Friday. Dutcher’s victory came from a shortlist of talented Canadian artists, including Bambii, the Beaches, DijahSB, Charlotte Cardin, Elisapie, Cindy Lee, Nobro, Allison Russell, and Tobi. The prize, determined by a jury of journalists and broadcasters, celebrates the diversity and breadth of Canadian music.

In his acceptance speech, Dutcher expressed gratitude to his community, saying, “Six years ago, this award changed my life. I’m so honored to be part of such an incredible music scene that reflects the diversity of our country.” His album Motewolonuwok continues his mission to preserve and promote the Wolastoqey language through music, as Dutcher sings in English, French, and his Indigenous tongue. The album’s triumph underscores the power of Indigenous voices in contemporary music.