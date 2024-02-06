Greek Edition

Jennifer Lopez Lights Up SNL

Jennifer Lopez took center stage as the musical guest on the February 3rd episode of Saturday Night Live, where she electrified the audience with a performance of her recent single “Can’t Get Enough,” joined by Redman and Latto. Later in the show, Lopez returned to unveil a mesmerizing new ballad titled “This Is Me…Now,” serving as the title track for her eagerly awaited upcoming album. Witness both of Lopez’s captivating performances  below.

While Lopez didn’t partake in any SNL sketches, one segment titled “Why’d You Say It” stirred up some buzz, referencing a podcast episode from four years prior in which Edebiri made a controversial remark about Lopez’s career. The skit revolved around a game show scenario, where contestants confronted past mean-spirited Instagram comments they had left.

Jennifer Lopez’s highly anticipated album, “This Is Me…Now,” hits the airwaves on February 16th.

