Latin star Jennifer Lopez continues to captivate her audience, as she announced yet another exciting collaboration. Following the successful release of her new album “This Is Me…Now” and the kickoff of her JLO Live tour, Lopez unveiled a brand-new song titled “This Time Around“.

“This Time Around” brings a fresh sound to Jennifer Lopez’s repertoire, combining her dynamic presence with the innovative sound of the Korean girl-band (G)I-DLE. The song was released on March 15th through BMG Rights Management, already sparking discussions in the music industry.

This collaboration marks another milestone in Lopez’s successful career, as she continues to surprise her audience with diversity and pioneering sound. With “This Time Around,” Lopez showcases her ability to explore new musical paths, while (G)I-DLE adds a dynamic that elevates the song into an impressive musical journey.

Following the recent release of the album “This Is Me…Now,” which topped the UK R&B Albums and US Top Tastemaker Albums charts, Lopez proves her successful trajectory in the music industry. With each new release, she demonstrates her resilience and evolution as an artist, earning the appreciation and respect of her audience.

“This Time Around” is yet another successful chapter in Jennifer Lopez’s journey, demonstrating that her artistic inspiration knows no bounds. With this exciting collaboration, Lopez and (G)I-DLE are expected to continue conquering the world of music with their unique sound and impressive presence.