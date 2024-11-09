Jason Derulo and Snoop Dogg’s “Wiggle” Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Jason Derulo and Snoop Dogg have officially reached a YouTube milestone, as their 2014 hit music video “Wiggle” has surpassed 1 billion views, joining the platform’s exclusive Billion Views Club. This marks the second video for both artists to reach this achievement, highlighting the track’s continued popularity nearly a decade after its release.

The “Wiggle” music video captures the playful and lively vibe of the song with a poolside party theme, showcasing Derulo waking up to a fun-filled day alongside Snoop Dogg, Ne-Yo, and plenty of dancing. The chorus’ catchy hook, “You know what to do with that big, fat butt / Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle,” has become iconic, and the video’s booty-shaking scenes have kept fans coming back for years.

Originally released as the fourth single from Derulo’s Talk Dirty album, “Wiggle” joined earlier hits like “The Other Side,” “Marry Me,” and “Talk Dirty.” It reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and contributed to Talk Dirty peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

- Advertisement -

“‘Wiggle’ is one of my favorite songs on the album,” Derulo previously shared, adding that collaborating with “the big OG homie” Snoop Dogg made the track even more memorable. “When we were making the video, I wanted to capture the fun and light nature of the song, as well as highlight the dancing and swag that the song represents.”