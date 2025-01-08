Japanese Breakfast Announce New Album “For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)”

Japanese Breakfast Announces New Album: “For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)”

The Grammy-nominated band Japanese Breakfast, led by singer Michelle Zauner, has revealed their highly anticipated fourth studio album, “For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women).” Slated for release on March 21, 2025, via Dead Oceans, the record’s lead single, “Orlando In Love,” is already making waves.

A Mature Sound for Japanese Breakfast

Produced by Grammy winner Blake Mills (known for his work with Sky Ferreira and Fiona Apple), this album represents a departure for the band, diving into a deeper and more atmospheric sound. A press release describes the project as:

“An artistic statement of purpose: a mature, intricate, and contemplative work that evokes the romantic intensity of a gothic novel.”

This marks a significant shift from the futuristic soundscapes of their 2017 LP, “Soft Sounds from Another Planet,” and the buoyant, optimistic tones of “Jubilee” from 2021.

- Advertisement -

About the Lead Single: “Orlando In Love”

The album’s first single, “Orlando In Love,” draws inspiration from the renaissance poem “Orlando Innamorato” by Matteo Maria Boiardo. Its layered melodies and poetic lyrics create a haunting yet captivating atmosphere, setting the stage for the album’s gothic themes.

A Stellar Track Record

“For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)” follows a period of immense success for Japanese Breakfast:

Their previous album, “Jubilee,” earned a Grammy nomination.

earned a Grammy nomination. Michelle Zauner’s memoir, Crying in H Mart, became a New York Times best-seller, cementing her as a cultural icon.

Mark Your Calendars

“For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)” releases on March 21, 2025, promising to showcase Japanese Breakfast’s artistic growth and emotional depth. Don’t miss the opportunity to dive into this gothic-inspired masterpiece.

Stream “Orlando In Love” now and pre-order the album through Dead Oceans.

#JapaneseBreakfast #ForMelancholyBrunettes #OrlandoInLove #MichelleZauner #BlakeMills