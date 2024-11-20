Jamiroquai Announces The Heels of Steel 2025 Arena Tour Across UK and Europe

Jamiroquai Returns with The Heels of Steel 2025 Arena Tour – First Shows in Six Years

Acid jazz trailblazers Jamiroquai are making their highly anticipated return to the stage with a 14-date arena tour spanning the UK and Europe in late 2025. Dubbed The Heels of Steel Tour, this marks the band’s first live performances since their 2019 hiatus.

Tour Details and Cities

The European leg kicks off in Barcelona in November 2025, with stops in Lyon, Zurich, Milan, Vienna, Berlin, Cologne, Amsterdam, Paris, and Brussels. The UK leg begins in December, featuring shows at:

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro

Manchester’s Co-op Live

London’s The O2

Birmingham’s Utilita Arena

Tickets go on pre-sale starting Wednesday, November 20, at 9:00 AM GMT, with general sale tickets available from Friday, November 22. Fans can register now for pre-sale access through the band’s official channels.

A Groove-Filled Legacy

Formed in 1992, Jamiroquai was a major force in the 1990s acid jazz and funk scene. The band gained worldwide recognition with their Grammy-winning hit Virtual Insanity, solidifying their reputation as musical innovators. Over three decades, they’ve sold more than 26 million albums globally, becoming synonymous with groove-heavy, genre-defying music.

Jay Kay’s Message to Fans

Frontman Jay Kay shared his excitement about the upcoming tour:

“One Man’s mission, for 30 years and counting, to put groove music into YOUR LIFE. Will you join us in the fight to Let The Disco Stay The Same – to conquer all your inner fears and boogie like NEVER before? DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES to heal the world through MUSIC? DO YOU HAVE…. THE HEELS OF STEEL!”

Jamiroquai’s Teaser Sparks Speculation

The announcement comes after the band teased fans on Instagram with their iconic buffalo man logo, prompting speculation about potential new music or a tour. While no new material has been confirmed, fans are thrilled to see Jamiroquai return to their rightful place on the global stage.

Tickets and Registration Details

Pre-Sale: Wednesday, November 20, 9:00 AM GMT

Wednesday, November 20, 9:00 AM GMT General Sale: Friday, November 22, 9:00 AM GMT

Friday, November 22, 9:00 AM GMT Where to Register: Visit Jamiroquai’s official website or social media for pre-sale links.

Get ready to boogie with Jamiroquai as they light up arenas across Europe and the UK in 2025!