Jacob Collier releases new song ‘Witness Me’ featuring Stormzy, Shawn Mendes, and Kirk Franklin

British singer-songwriter Jacob Collier recently premiered the fourth single, “Witness Me,” from his upcoming album, “Djesse Vol. 4” . Scheduled for release on February 29, 2024, the song is a collaboration with Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, British rapper Stormzy, and American gospel singer-songwriter Kirk Franklin.

The track is a dazzling anthem, showcasing a transformative gospel-inspired celebration that brings together four distinct music worlds. With a focus on the human voice, the song incorporates the voices of over 5,000 fans from Collier’s global tours, emphasizing the radical power of empathy and the iconic sound of Kirk Franklin’s gospel legacy.

The collaborative effort behind “Witness Me” involved Jacob Collier, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy (Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr.), Kirk Franklin, and Scott Harris. Collier took on the role of producer, seamlessly blending Mendes’ pop sensibility, Stormzy’s rhythmic prowess, Franklin’s gospel influence, and his own musical genius into a unique sonic masterpiece that transcends genre boundaries.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Shawn Mendes expressed his honor to be part of such a beautifully intentioned song, having admired Jacob, Stormzy, and Kirk for a long time. The result is a song that goes beyond musical boundaries, celebrating diversity, unity, and the universal language of music.

“Witness Me” is not just a song but a testament to the boundless possibilities that arise when artists from different genres join forces with a shared vision. As listeners immerse themselves in the harmonious blend of voices and styles, the song promises to leave an indelible mark on the musical landscape, embracing the magic that happens when artists come together with purpose and passion.

