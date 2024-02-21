Interview: Les Dudek

- Advertisement -

HIT CHANNEL EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: February 2024. We had the great honour to talk with a very talented artist: Les Dudek. As a guitarist, singer and songwriter has collaborated with The Steve Miller Band, Boz Scaggs, The Allman Brothers Band, Stevie Nicks, Cher and others. Since 1976 he has an acclaimed solo career. In 2013 he released his latest solo album “Delta Breeze” and in April 2024 he will tour with Live Dead & Brothers performing songs by Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers Band. Read below the very interesting things he told us:

Are you currently working on new material?

I’m always working on new material. My next project may very well be an acoustic album.

What do you think today about your latest studio album “Delta Breeze” (2013)?

I think it’s my best effort to date to depict the blues flavors of the South.

In April you will tour with Live Dead & Brothers. What should fans expect from these shows?

The fans should expect a lot of fun, hearing songs that will bring back fond memories.

I love “Old Judge Jones” from “Say No More” (1977). Please tell us everything we should know about this great song.

It started out as a shuffle jam with Jeff Porcaro (ed: Toto, Steely Dan –drums). I came up with the signature guitar line as we were jamming. Porcaro suggested that I write a song around that line. Later, when I sat down to pen it, I couldn’t get the lyrics down fast enough. It wrote itself!

Are you proud that “Ghost Town Parade” (1978) is considered a cult album?

I didn’t know that it was considered a cult album, but, I thank you for putting it in that category.

You had Jack Bruce, Jim Keltner, Carmine Appice, Jeff Porcaro and Mike Finnigan as guests on “Ghost Town Parade”. How important was their contribution to that album?

They were specifically selected because they were the best musicians in Los Angeles and a pleasure to work with.

How did you get to play on Allman Brothers Band’s “Brothers and Sisters” (1973) album?

Dickey Betts (ed: guitar) invited me to the studio the night they were recording “Ramblin’ Man”. Dickey was asking my opinion on guitar parts he was trying until he finally asked me to just join him on the recording. I was invited to play on “Jessica” because I co-wrote it.

You played in “Ramblin’ Man” and “Jessica” from “Brothers and Sisters” album. Could you please describe to us your participation in these sessions?

I played all the harmony lead guitar parts on “Ramblin’ Man” and I played the acoustic guitar and wrote the bridge sections for “Jessica”.

Do you have happy memories from the period you played with The Steve Miller Band?

I consider Steve Miller to be my big brother and my mentor. My happiest memories are working with Steve Miller.

You co-wrote “Sister Honey” with Stevie Nicks on her “Rock a Little” (1985). What’s the story behind this song?

Stevie and I got together with the intent to write some songs. We wrote two songs on that occasion. “Sister Honey” on her “Rock a Little” album and “Freestyle”, the title track on my “Freestyle” (2003) album.

How did your slide playing on “Jump Street” from Boz Scaggs’ “Silk Degrees” (1976) album come about?

I had worked with Boz for about five years. When they decided they needed a slide guitar on that song, they invited me to play it.

You did the “Black Rose” (1980) album with Cher and you wrote “You Know It” song in it. Did you enjoy working with her?

I enjoy working with any other artist on a project.

How much has your approach to guitar changed over the years?

It has become more important for the song-writing aspect.

Do you regret turning down the offer to join Journey, to pursue a solo career on Columbia Records ?

No. As a solo artist, I would have more control of my musical destiny. To me that was more important.

Do you think you should have received more recognition as a guitarist?

That would have been nice, but musically, I am more dimensional in the way of singing, songwriting and producing.

Who are your influences as a guitarist?

I have many. To name a few and for different reasons, Nokie Edwards from The Ventures, Jeff Beck and Larry Carlton.

Did you have fun playing in “Mask” (1984) film?

I never aspired to be an actor, but when asked by Peter Bogdanovich (ed: director) to play the role of Bone, one of the bikers, I thought: “What a great experience!”

Are you optimistic about the future of southern rock?

I remain optimistic about the music business in general.

Was it an interesting experience to do an interview with Rick Derringer (solo, Johnny Winter, Edgar Winter, Ringo Star) in 2020?

I’ve done a lot of shows with Rick over the years, so when asked for an interview, it gave us an opportunity to catch up.

By the way, did you like John Cipollina (Quicksilver Messenger Service) as a guitarist?

Of course, I heard of Quicksilver Messenger Service, but I am not familiar with John Cipollina or his work.

