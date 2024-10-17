“In Shock”: Music World Reacts to the Tragic Death of Liam Payne, Former One Direction Star

The news of Liam Payne’s death, former member of One Direction, has shaken the music world. Payne tragically passed away after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires late at night. Initial reports suggest it was a suicide, as local authorities have stated that Payne allegedly jumped from the balcony of his hotel room. The artist did not survive the approximately 13-14 meter fall, with the hotel manager reportedly contacting the police shortly before the incident to report a “guest overwhelmed by alcohol and drugs” who was “destroying a room.” Payne was 31 years old and leaves behind his 7-year-old son, Bear Gray, whom he shared with singer Cheryl Cole.

Musicians and artists, from Liam Gallagher to Ty Dolla Sign, have begun reacting on social media, expressing their grief and shock over the devastating news.

Liam Gallagher posted, “Life is precious, and we only get one. Take it easy,” and when asked by a fan about Payne’s death, he added, “It’s very sad.”

Life is precious kids and you only get to do it ONCE go easy LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 17, 2024

- Advertisement -

Charlie Puth expressed his disbelief, saying, “I’m in shock. Liam was always kind to me. He was the first big artist I worked with, and I can’t believe he’s gone.”

Ty Dolla Sign also shared his sadness, saying, “We talked on the phone two days ago, bro. I’ll miss you.”

Other reactions include Paris Hilton stating, “I’m heartbroken by the news of Liam Payne’s death,” DJ Zedd adding, “I can’t believe it’s true. Life is short and fragile,” and Flavor Flav writing, “R.I.P… too young.” Juicy J and others also paid tribute to the late artist.

So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 16, 2024

RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real…

absolutely heartbreaking … 💔 — Zedd (@Zedd) October 16, 2024

RIP to Liam Payne,,, much too young 🙏🏾 — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) October 16, 2024

- Advertisement -

R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family 🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) October 16, 2024

The music world is reeling from the tragic loss of a beloved figure, with Payne’s death serving as a somber reminder of life’s fragility.