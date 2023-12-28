In Colombia, they erected a 6-meter statue of Shakira!

Shakira Honored with a 6-Meter Statue in Her Hometown of Colombia.

The Latin singer herself shared the special honor she received in the city of Barranquilla on her personal Instagram account. Artist Yino Márques created the statue to depict Shakira’s popular dance move from the 2005 music video “Hips Don’t Lie.”

The bronze artwork captures the infamous dance pose of the singer from the 2005 music video, “Hips Don’t Lie.” Shakira is portrayed wearing a brown bra and an airy skirt, with her characteristic flowing hair while dancing.

The 46-year-old singer posted photos of her parents, William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado, smiling in front of the towering statue. She wrote in the caption, “It makes me happy to share this with my parents, especially with my mother on her birthday.”

Subsequently, she shared various photos from the moment she received the dedication, including snapshots with her family and the mayor of the region.