Hozier Returns to SNL with “Too Sweet” and Holiday Classic “Fairytale of New York”

Hozier Brings Holiday Spirit to Saturday Night Live

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier returned to Saturday Night Live for the show’s final pre-Christmas episode of 2024, hosted by former cast member Martin Short. The episode showcased Hozier’s remarkable range, featuring two standout performances: his chart-topping single “Too Sweet” and a heartfelt rendition of the Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s beloved holiday classic “Fairytale of New York.”

“Too Sweet” Earns Presidential Praise

Hozier kicked off his SNL performance with “Too Sweet,” the soulful, introspective single that has resonated deeply with fans worldwide. The track, included on his recent deluxe album Unreal Unearth: Unending, topped the Billboard Hot 100 in April and earned a spot on Barack Obama’s coveted list of favorite songs for 2024. Released earlier this year on Hozier’s Unheard EP, “Too Sweet” quickly became a breakout hit and solidified his return to commercial success.

A Holiday Classic Reimagined

For his second performance, Hozier delivered a poignant rendition of “Fairytale of New York,” originally performed by the Pogues and Kirsty MacColl. The timeless holiday ballad brought a touch of nostalgia and warmth to the SNL stage, perfectly capturing the spirit of the season.

A Full-Circle Moment

This isn’t Hozier’s first time gracing the Saturday Night Live stage. He made his debut on the iconic show in 2014, performing his breakout single “Take Me to Church” and “Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene.” A decade later, Hozier’s return to SNL feels like a full-circle moment, showcasing his evolution as an artist while paying homage to his roots.

New Music on the Horizon

Hozier’s recent performances on SNL are part of a larger celebration surrounding the release of Unreal Unearth: Unending. This deluxe edition of his third studio album expands on the original Unreal Unearth, offering fans new material that cements his status as one of today’s most compelling musicians.

Watch the Performances

Catch Hozier’s stirring renditions of “Too Sweet” and “Fairytale of New York” below, and immerse yourself in his unforgettable return to Saturday Night Live.