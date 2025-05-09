Halsey and Amy Lee Unleash Dark New Track “Hand That Feeds” for Ballerina

In a hauntingly cinematic meeting of dark pop and gothic rock, Halsey and Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee have released a powerful new collaboration titled “Hand That Feeds.” The song, unveiled on May 9, is the latest single from the soundtrack of Ballerina—a spin-off from the John Wick universe starring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves.

Halsey, a longtime fan of Evanescence, hinted at the track days before release via text message blasts to fans. In the song, the two vocal powerhouses intertwine their voices over eerie piano chords and suspenseful soundscapes, delivering the chilling line: “Too late ’cause you know you can’t turn around and bite the hand that feeds.”

The duo first teased the project with a moody promotional photo posted jointly on Instagram, showing both artists reaching for one another across a dimly lit stage. The visual echoes the intensity of the film, which follows De Armas’ character as she trains to become a deadly assassin during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

“Hand That Feeds” is Halsey’s first release since February’s “Safeword” and marks yet another moment of genre-blending creativity following 2024’s The Great Impersonator, in which she paid homage to Lee’s aesthetic. For Amy Lee, the track follows her recent contribution to Netflix’s Devil May Cry soundtrack with Evanescence’s “Afterlife.”

With this collaboration, two generations of alternative music collide, offering fans a glimpse into a darker sonic universe—one perfectly suited to the world of John Wick.