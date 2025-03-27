Evanescence Unveil New Single “Afterlife” for Netflix’s Devil May Cry

Evanescence has officially returned with Afterlife, their first new song in four years, featured on the soundtrack for Netflix’s upcoming animated series Devil May Cry.

While the track has yet to hit streaming platforms, Netflix released an animated lyric video earlier today (March 27), featuring intense visuals from Devil May Cry, which is set to premiere on April 3. The song has already started gaining traction on rock radio, fueling excitement among fans eager for new music from the gothic rock icons.

Evanescence’s last album, The Bitter Truth, dropped on March 26, 2021, making Afterlife their first new release since then.

“I’ve been dying for new music,” frontwoman Amy Lee told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong in a recent interview.

The good news? There’s more on the way. While no further details have been confirmed, Lee hinted that Afterlife is just the beginning of what Evanescence has planned.

For now, fans can immerse themselves in Afterlife through its Devil May Cry-themed lyric video, setting the stage for the dark, action-packed world of the beloved Capcom franchise.

Created by Adi Shankar, Netflix’s Devil May Cry adaptation brings the iconic action-packed series to life in a new animated format. With Evanescence’s Afterlife on the soundtrack, fans can expect a fusion of haunting melodies and high-energy storytelling.

Evanescence – Afterlife : Lyrics

Hide before the floodgates open

Can we just lie here ’til it’s all over?

I hear the violence coming, turnin’ road inside

You build your walls, but can’t forget the hate you hide

Down to finally meet you in the

Afterlife

Save me from this pain and fill the hole inside

You wonder why I’m all out of tears to cry

Today I’m not, not afraid to die

Breathe, I think you’re finally broken

If we don’t die here, we’ll always be haunted

I feel thе panic in everyone watchin’

Liе to me, we’ve all been used

Is all I do for the sick fantasy?

I’m holdin’ onto one belief

I’ll see you in the

Afterlife

Save me from this pain and fill the hole inside

You wonder why I’m all out of tears to cry

Today I’m not afraid to die

(Oh-oh) No one hears me pray for my revenge

(Oh-oh) Nothing’s gonna wash away these sins

(Oh-oh) I’ll bathe in the fire, no more walls to mend

(Oh-oh) We all die in the end, but I know who I am

So judge me in the

Afterlife

Save me from this pain and fill the hole inside

You wonder why I’m all out of tears to cry

Today I’m not, not afraid to die

I’m all out of tears to cry

Today I am not afraid to die