Patti Smith Honored at Star-Studded Carnegie Hall Tribute Concert

Bruce Springsteen, Flea, Michael Stipe, and more celebrated the punk icon in a night of legendary performances.

By Hit Channel
Rock

Last night, Carnegie Hall in New York hosted People Have The Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith, a star-studded tribute concert honoring the legendary punk poet. The event featured a powerhouse lineup of artists reinterpreting Smith’s iconic catalog, with 100% of proceeds benefiting music education for underprivileged youth.

One of the most electrifying moments of the night came when Bruce Springsteen performed Because The Night, his classic co-written with Smith, alongside Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Rolling Stones drummer Steve Jordan. The house band, led by Patti Smith Group bassist Tony Shanahan, provided the musical backbone for the night’s performances.

The tribute brought together an eclectic mix of musicians and actors, including Kim Gordon, Michael Stipe, Matt Berninger (The National), Sharon Van Etten, Ben Harper, Karen O, Angel Olsen, and Alison Mosshart (The Kills). Hollywood stars also took the stage, with Scarlett Johansson, Jim Jarmusch, and Sean Penn making appearances. One standout collaboration featured Johnny Depp joining Flea and Mosshart for a raucous rendition of Dancing Barefoot.

The evening reached its emotional peak when Patti Smith herself took center stage, delivering a moving performance of Peaceable Kingdom before inviting the night’s performers to join her for a powerful finale of People Have The Power.

A night of raw emotion, legendary performances, and musical camaraderie, the tribute to Patti Smith was a testament to her lasting influence on rock and poetry.

