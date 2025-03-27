Lady Gaga Faces $100 Million Lawsuit Over ‘Mayhem’ Album Branding

Lady Gaga is facing a $100 million lawsuit over her latest album, Mayhem, with surf brand Lost International accusing her of copyright infringement. The company, known for its Mayhem surfboards and sportswear line, claims that Gaga’s album branding is “substantially similar, if not nearly identical” to their logo.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, alleges that Gaga “attempted to unlawfully appropriate the name, trademark, and stylized logo of Mayhem” by releasing an album, launching a tour, and selling merchandise under the same name. Lost International, which has held the Mayhem trademark since 2015, argues that the lettering used on Gaga’s merch closely resembles their own.

According to the company, they previously alerted Gaga’s team about the alleged infringement but received no response.

Gaga’s attorney, Orin Snyder, dismissed the lawsuit as baseless, stating:

“Lady Gaga’s Mayhem has topped the charts and shattered records, proving her unmatched talent and global impact. It’s disappointing, but not surprising, that someone is trying to exploit her success with an unfounded lawsuit. This is nothing more than an opportunistic and meritless abuse of the legal system.”

With Mayhem dominating the charts and Gaga’s tour in full swing, the legal battle could become a high-profile clash over branding rights. Whether the case holds merit or is just an attempt to capitalize on Gaga’s success remains to be seen.