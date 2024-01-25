Guns N’ Roses Unveils Psychedelic AI-Infused Odyssey in ‘The General’ Video

Guns N’ Roses unveiled their mesmerizing, AI-crafted music video for ‘The General,’ a track introduced to fans in December 2023.

Collaborating with creative director Dan Potter from the London-based studio Creative Works, the video seamlessly merges live performances with animated sequences generated by artificial intelligence. As per reports from Consequence, the band provided insights into the animated segments of the video through a press release.

“Between the concert footage, [the video] delves into the subconscious of a young boy confronting the monsters of dark childhood memories, blurring worlds in the process,” the press release explained. “The result is a departure from the band’s previous works, yet it upholds a longstanding tradition of bold visuals characteristic of Guns N’ Roses.”

The concept of “blurring worlds,” elucidated in the press release, unfolds in the video as animation morphs into live shots of the band, and vice versa. Furthermore, the live footage is intermittently overlaid with AI-generated enhancements, imparting a futuristic, dystopian aesthetic to Guns N’ Roses’ iconic stage presence.

Experience the unique visuals of ‘The General’ by watching the video below.