Gunna’s ‘HIM ALL ALONG’ Video Celebrates Atlanta, Family, and Personal Growth

Gunna is back with a heartfelt new music video for his single “HIM ALL ALONG,” offering fans a glimpse into his personal life, his hometown of Atlanta, and his dedication to community. Directed by Spike Jordan, the video has already garnered attention for its authenticity, blending scenes from Gunna’s laid-back moments with powerful community-centered visuals.

In the video, the rapper begins by hitting the golf course with his producer Turbo, enjoying a rare moment of calm before heading out to connect with fans in his beloved Atlanta. He makes stops at local spots like American Deli, spends time at a racetrack, and even surprises Atlanta families through his “Gunna’s Great Giveaway” initiative. Here, Gunna awards a generous donation, adding a personal touch to his giving-back efforts in his community.

The second half of “HIM ALL ALONG” captures moments from his Family Fall Fest, where he donates $12,000 to a family in need and engages with young fans, showcasing his commitment to uplifting his hometown. The video wraps up with Gunna on a private jet, hinting at new music with a snippet that includes lyrics like, “I want my respect, God damn / Running up a check.”

This visual highlights Gunna’s evolution as both an artist and a role model, balancing his high-profile career with meaningful connections at home. Fans can watch “HIM ALL ALONG” on major streaming platforms and follow along as Gunna’s musical journey unfolds.