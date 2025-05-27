Grimes Cancels World Pride Festival Performance Due to Family Issues

Grimes Pulls Out of World Pride Festival in D.C. Due to Family Issues

Grimes has officially withdrawn from the highly anticipated World Pride Festival in Washington, D.C., scheduled for June 6–7, citing pressing family matters. The avant-pop icon was slated to perform on June 7 alongside major acts like Troye Sivan, Kim Petras, RuPaul, Sofi Tukker, and Raye. However, in a heartfelt statement shared on social media, Grimes expressed her deep regret, saying, “I am so so sorry and regretful to say I have to cancel my pride show in order to deal with family issues.”

The singer acknowledged the disruption to her fans’ plans and promised to make amends soon: “I am truly determined to make sure this is no longer the case very soon. I will make this up to you guys.” Organizers of the event showed full support for Grimes, stating via Instagram Stories, “We’re sending love and support… and are thinking of her and her family.”

While no replacement for Grimes has been announced yet, the festival’s star-studded lineup still promises a high-energy celebration of LGBTQ+ pride and music. Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, and Marina are set to headline the opening day, keeping the excitement alive for thousands expected to attend.

Though Grimes did not provide specific details about her personal circumstances, the announcement follows recent public tension involving her family, including social media posts aimed at former partner Elon Musk regarding their children’s welfare.

Fans remain hopeful for Grimes’ return to the stage later this year, as her commitment to connecting with her audience remains unwavering—even in the face of personal challenges.