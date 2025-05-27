back to top
Greek Edition

Grimes Cancels World Pride Festival Performance Due to Family Issues

The artist apologizes and vows to make it up to fans following withdrawal from June’s D.C. Pride Festival.

By Echo Langford
In
Festivals & Live Concerts
Grimes Cancels World Pride Festival Performance in Washington D.C.

Grimes Pulls Out of World Pride Festival in D.C. Due to Family Issues

Grimes has officially withdrawn from the highly anticipated World Pride Festival in Washington, D.C., scheduled for June 6–7, citing pressing family matters. The avant-pop icon was slated to perform on June 7 alongside major acts like Troye Sivan, Kim Petras, RuPaul, Sofi Tukker, and Raye. However, in a heartfelt statement shared on social media, Grimes expressed her deep regret, saying, “I am so so sorry and regretful to say I have to cancel my pride show in order to deal with family issues.”

The singer acknowledged the disruption to her fans’ plans and promised to make amends soon: “I am truly determined to make sure this is no longer the case very soon. I will make this up to you guys.” Organizers of the event showed full support for Grimes, stating via Instagram Stories, “We’re sending love and support… and are thinking of her and her family.”

- Advertisement -

While no replacement for Grimes has been announced yet, the festival’s star-studded lineup still promises a high-energy celebration of LGBTQ+ pride and music. Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, and Marina are set to headline the opening day, keeping the excitement alive for thousands expected to attend.

Though Grimes did not provide specific details about her personal circumstances, the announcement follows recent public tension involving her family, including social media posts aimed at former partner Elon Musk regarding their children’s welfare.

Fans remain hopeful for Grimes’ return to the stage later this year, as her commitment to connecting with her audience remains unwavering—even in the face of personal challenges.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, May 27, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved