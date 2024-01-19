Green Day unveils their highly anticipated, brilliant rock masterpiece, SAVIORS

On January 19, 2024 (Los Angeles, California), global rock superstars Green Day – Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool – revealed their highly anticipated 14th album, titled “Saviors.” Alongside the album, the band released a video for the new track “Bobby Sox,” featuring the classic punk rock vibe that only Green Day can deliver.

“‘Bobby Sox’ is one of my favorite songs on the album,” shared Billie Joe Armstrong. “It’s the ’90s song we never wrote. Initially, it was a song I wrote for my wife, but as it took shape, I wanted to change it and added, ‘Do you want to be my boy?’ over ‘Do you want to be my girl?’… So, the song becomes a kind of universal anthem.”

“Saviors” includes previously released explosive tracks like “One Eyed Bastard,” “Dilemma,” “Look Ma, No Brains!” and “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” which received enthusiastic acclaim from Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, SPIN, Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, and others.

“‘Saviors’ has fire in its body and ice in its veins.” – The Sunday Times

In recent months, Green Day provided fans with a taste of what to expect from their upcoming world tour with performances in various parts of the world. Whether filling pubs in the United Kingdom for a spontaneous appearance or delivering an explosive show in front of devoted fans in a surprise Las Vegas performance just days before their headline appearances at the When We Were Young Festival, Green Day confirmed that they bring energy to their audience ahead of the “Saviors” release.

Recorded in London and Los Angeles, “Saviors” represents the latest powerful collaboration between Green Day and Grammy-winning producer Rob Cavallo. Cavallo had previously played a significant role in collaborating with Green Day, including two of the band’s most iconic albums, “Dookie” in 1994 and “American Idiot” in 2004.

Listen the New Album Saviors: