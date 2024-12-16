back to top
Gracie Abrams Shines on SNL & Announces 2025 Tour Dates

Gracie Abrams debuts on Saturday Night Live, performs tracks from The Secret of Us, and unveils her highly anticipated 2025 solo tour dates.

Gracie Abrams made her Saturday Night Live debut last night, performing “That’s So True” and “I Love You, I’m Sorry” from her latest album, The Secret of Us. The episode was hosted by Chris Rock, and Abrams also appeared in a promo with Rock and Heidi Gardner.

Following her performances, Abrams announced a 2025 solo tour. After a spring European leg, she’ll headline major North American arenas starting July 23 in Boston and concluding August 26 in Mexico City. Stops include Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with Role Model joining as the opening act for most shows.

Abrams, a former Grammy Best New Artist nominee, is also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2025 Grammys for her Taylor Swift collaboration, “Us.”

