G*VE A F*CK LA: Star-Studded Benefit Concert and Auction in Hollywood

G*VE A F*CK LA, a highly anticipated benefit concert and auction, will take place on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025, at the iconic Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, January 28th, at 12 PM PT, and all proceeds will go toward supporting local charities.

A Star-Studded Lineup

The event will feature an exciting roster of intimate performances by a diverse mix of artists and comedians, including:

Hayley Williams

St. Vincent

Jenny Lewis

Courtney Barnett

FINNEAS

Perfume Genius

MUNA

Phantom Planet

Lucy Dacus

Reggie Watts

Fred Armisen

Kevin Morby

Scout Willis

The Linda Lindas

Symone

Juliette Lewis

Plus, the night promises special surprise guests! Hosting duties will be handled by actor John C. Reilly, while the event kicks off with DJ sets from Fat Tony and Harmony Tividad.

Charity First

The event, produced by Live Nation and presented by Milk Makeup, will benefit local organizations including Altadena Girls, Friends in Deed, One Voice, and Pasadena Humane Society. To maximize donations, 100% of net ticket proceeds will be donated, with all venue and ticketing fees waived.

For fans unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed via Veeps for a $5 minimum donation, starting at 5 PM PT.

GA Floor Tickets and VIP Packages (which include balcony seating and access to an exclusive afterparty with Rico Nasty and Dylan Brady ) will be available.

Doors open at 5 PM PT, with performances starting at 7 PM PT.

Special Features

Plant-Based Food Drive: In partnership with Support + Feed, attendees are encouraged to donate plant-based canned goods, with collection bins located at all entry points.

The event is made possible with the support of UTA, Fly South Music Group, Grandstand Media, Fender, and others.

Get Involved

Don’t miss this incredible evening of music, comedy, and community for a great cause. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster, and for live stream details, check out Veeps.

