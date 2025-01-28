back to top
G*VE A F*CK LA: Star-Studded Benefit Concert and Auction in Hollywood

Hayley Williams, St. Vincent, and more set to perform at the GVE A FCK LA benefit concert, with 100% of proceeds aiding local charities.

By Hit Channel
G*VE A F*CK LA benefit concert lineup featuring Hayley Williams, St. Vincent, and more

G*VE A F*CK LA, a highly anticipated benefit concert and auction, will take place on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025, at the iconic Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, January 28th, at 12 PM PT, and all proceeds will go toward supporting local charities.

A Star-Studded Lineup

The event will feature an exciting roster of intimate performances by a diverse mix of artists and comedians, including:

  • Hayley Williams
  • St. Vincent
  • Jenny Lewis
  • Courtney Barnett
  • FINNEAS
  • Perfume Genius
  • MUNA
  • Phantom Planet
  • Lucy Dacus
  • Reggie Watts
  • Fred Armisen
  • Kevin Morby
  • Scout Willis
  • The Linda Lindas
  • Symone
  • Juliette Lewis

Plus, the night promises special surprise guests! Hosting duties will be handled by actor John C. Reilly, while the event kicks off with DJ sets from Fat Tony and Harmony Tividad.

Charity First

The event, produced by Live Nation and presented by Milk Makeup, will benefit local organizations including Altadena Girls, Friends in Deed, One Voice, and Pasadena Humane Society. To maximize donations, 100% of net ticket proceeds will be donated, with all venue and ticketing fees waived.

For fans unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed via Veeps for a $5 minimum donation, starting at 5 PM PT.

Ticket Information

  • GA Floor Tickets and VIP Packages (which include balcony seating and access to an exclusive afterparty with Rico Nasty and Dylan Brady) will be available.
  • To maintain fair pricing, Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange will be used for all necessary resale, ensuring tickets remain mobile-only and cannot be transferred for profit.

Doors open at 5 PM PT, with performances starting at 7 PM PT.

Special Features

  • Plant-Based Food Drive: In partnership with Support + Feed, attendees are encouraged to donate plant-based canned goods, with collection bins located at all entry points.

The event is made possible with the support of UTA, Fly South Music Group, Grandstand Media, Fender, and others.

Get Involved

Don’t miss this incredible evening of music, comedy, and community for a great cause. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster, and for live stream details, check out Veeps.

