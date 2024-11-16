FKA Twigs Unveils “Drums of Death” from Forthcoming Album Eusexua

FKA Twigs has released Drums of Death, the third single from her highly anticipated album Eusexua, set to drop on January 24, 2025, via Young Recordings. Following the singles Perfect Stranger and Eusexua, this latest track is a glitch-pop masterpiece, produced by Koreless and featuring backing vocals from London-based artist Tintin.

Twigs describes Drums of Death as “a glitchfest served hot ON DEMAND for the face card divas.” The track was first teased at a Met Gala afterparty earlier this year, with the instrumental later premiering at Berlin’s iconic Berghain nightclub. Fans have eagerly awaited its release since it appeared in the Eusexua music video, which also featured Zoï Tatopoulos’s captivating choreography.

Lyrically, the track invites listeners to embrace their inner freedom with lines like: “Hello, it’s your life and you’re my main character. Relax and ease your mind ’cause you work so much.” The pulsating beats, glitchy 808s, and chopped vocal samples build to a hypnotic hook that feels both intimate and universal.

- Advertisement -

With Drums of Death, Twigs continues to expand her Eusexua universe—a sensual manifesto blending music, dance, and visual art. The single embodies a bold exploration of erotic liberation, amplified through Twigs’ signature avant-garde style.