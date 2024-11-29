Emeli Sandé Releases New Song “Roots”

Emeli Sandé is back with a brand-new single, Roots! The Scottish singer-songwriter returns after recently wrapping up a series of live performances and releasing her fifth studio album, How Were We to Know, which premiered on November 17, 2023.

Following her contribution to The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake with a heartfelt rendition of One of These Things First, Sandé now shares Roots. The song feels like a declaration of her reconnection with her musical and personal essence.

Co-written by Emeli Sandé and Ollie Green, Roots became available for digital streaming on November 29, distributed by Venus Records.

- Advertisement -

While her latest album reached No. 49 on the UK Albums Chart and garnered mixed reviews, Roots signals a continuation of Sandé’s artistic evolution, offering fans a taste of her enduring passion and authenticity.