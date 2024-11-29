Emeli Sandé Releases New Song “Roots”

Emeli Sandé is back with a brand-new single, Roots! The Scottish singer-songwriter returns after recently wrapping up a series of live performances and releasing her fifth studio album, How Were We to Know, which premiered on November 17, 2023.
Following her contribution to The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake with a heartfelt rendition of One of These Things First, Sandé now shares Roots. The song feels like a declaration of her reconnection with her musical and personal essence.
Co-written by Emeli Sandé and Ollie Green, Roots became available for digital streaming on November 29, distributed by Venus Records.
While her latest album reached No. 49 on the UK Albums Chart and garnered mixed reviews, Roots signals a continuation of Sandé’s artistic evolution, offering fans a taste of her enduring passion and authenticity.