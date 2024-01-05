Elvis Presley Resurrected! November Comeback on Stage – As a Hologram

An immersive concert, created using Artificial Intelligence and holograms, and the one performing will be none other than the King of Rock and Roll himself. It’s not sorcery, but rather Elvis Evolution, the result of a collaboration between Layered Reality, a British company specializing in immersive experiences, and Authentic Brands Group (administrators of Elvis’ estate). Together, they have created a life-sized reproduction of the star. The achievement was made possible through the study and combination of the artist’s personal photos and amateur videos from the archives of Authentic Brands Group.

Layered Reality has described the experience as a new, grand show that will give younger audiences the opportunity to live an extraordinary experience by attending a concert of a true legend. “Thanks to AI and the advancement of technology, spectators will have the chance to travel back in time and say for themselves, ‘I was there.'”

Moreover, films like Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” and Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” have proven it: the myth of Elvis is still very much alive (even among Gen Z), and we’ll have to accept imagining that hip movement in hologram form. We’ll have to wait until November to see if the hype is worth the trip, with the shows scheduled for London, Las Vegas, Tokyo, and Berlin at locations yet to be disclosed. Following each concert, an afterparty is planned with live music, DJ sets, and additional artistic performances at a restaurant (also to be announced) entirely themed around Elvis.