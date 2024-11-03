back to top
Greek Edition

Ed Sheeran Wins Appeal in Copyright Case Over “Thinking Out Loud” vs. Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On”

U.S. Court of Appeals Confirms No Copyright Violation in Sheeran's “Thinking Out Loud,” Upholding Original 2022 Verdict

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Ed Sheeran performing “Thinking Out Loud” during a live concert

In a landmark ruling, Ed Sheeran has again emerged victorious in the ongoing copyright dispute over his 2014 hit song, “Thinking Out Loud.” On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit determined that Sheeran’s song does not infringe upon Marvin Gaye’s 1973 classic “Let’s Get It On.” The court stated that the songs share only “fundamental musical elements,” as reported by Billboard.

The original lawsuit, filed by Structured Asset Sales, a company that holds partial rights to Gaye’s song, claimed that Sheeran copied both the chord progression and rhythm from “Let’s Get It On.” Sheeran’s lawyer, Donald Zakarian, commented on the ruling to Rolling Stone, saying, “We’re pleased that the Second Circuit agreed with Judge Stanton’s finding that Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge did not steal any elements from ‘Let’s Get It On’ while creating ‘Thinking Out Loud.’”

The appeals court further noted that the plaintiffs aimed to “monopolize a combination of two basic musical elements” and observed that “neither the melody nor the lyrics” bore “any resemblance” to Gaye’s original song.

- Advertisement -

In its statement, the panel of judges clarified that the chord progression in question, even when paired with a syncopated harmonic rhythm, is too commonly used in pop music to meet the originality requirement set by copyright law. They warned that “overprotecting these basic elements risks stifling creativity and undermining the purpose of copyright law.”

This decision comes about a year after a separate court ruled Sheeran not liable for copyright infringement following a suit by Ed Townsend’s heirs. (Townsend was Gaye’s co-writer for “Let’s Get It On.”) At that time, Sheeran expressed relief at the verdict but voiced frustration that baseless claims could still reach the courtroom.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Sunday, November 3, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved