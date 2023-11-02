Dua Lipa Announces New Single “Houdini” and Release Date

Dua Lipa, the Grammy-winning pop sensation, has officially revealed details about her highly-anticipated new single, “Houdini“. The singer has been teasing her fans for a while, stirring up excitement after clearing her Instagram grid and making enigmatic profile changes last month.

On October 31, Lipa tantalizingly hinted at the title of her upcoming track. Shortly after, she took to Instagram to confirm that her new song will indeed be called “Houdini.” In her announcement, she included a cryptic chain emoji in the caption, adding an extra layer of mystery. Fans won’t have to wait much longer, as “Houdini” is scheduled for release on November 9 at 11 pm GMT. Pre-order options are already available for eager listeners.

This new single is a significant development for Dua Lipa, especially following her Grammy-winning 2020 album, “Future Nostalgia.” In an interview last year, the artist mentioned that her upcoming album would be “a complete turn,” indicating a shift in her musical style. She shared, “The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

Mark Ronson, the collaborator behind her hit song “Electricity” and the iconic Barbie collab, praised Lipa’s new work, describing it as “incredible.” He hinted at the artist’s evolution, saying, “This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next.”

With “Houdini” on the horizon, Dua Lipa’s fans are eagerly awaiting her next musical journey.