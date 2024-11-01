Drake’s “No Face” Video Teases Upcoming Album and Pays Homage to OVO Roots

Drake has dropped a powerful new visual for his latest single, “No Face,” signaling an exciting transition for fans as he closes out October with fresh content from OVO Sound. Filmed in Toronto’s Vaughan Mills Shopping Center, the video is an authentic tribute to his roots and OVO’s distinctive style.

Dressed in OVO gear from head to toe, Drake appears alongside his crew in this sleek black-and-white video, rolling up in a line of Escalades before stepping out to perform the opening verse. The visuals don’t shy away from addressing ongoing tensions with industry giants like Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, and Future.

“This is the shit that my daddy had raised me on / Nggas got lit off the features I skated on…*,” Drake raps, dropping lines that resonate with fans. With OVO flags planted proudly, the video emphasizes the tight-knit camaraderie that OVO embodies and keeps fans speculating about the artist’s next big move.

As the anticipation for Drake’s upcoming solo project and a rumored collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR grows, “No Face” keeps the momentum alive, setting the tone for what’s expected to be an explosive year-end rollout.