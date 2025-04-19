Drake Amends UMG Lawsuit to Include Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl & Grammy Performances

Drake is intensifying his legal battle with Universal Music Group (UMG), amending his defamation lawsuit to include Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl and Grammy performances of the viral diss track “Not Like Us.”

In the updated complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Drake alleges that Lamar’s record-breaking Super Bowl LIX halftime show—which reached over 133 million viewers—helped perpetuate false and defamatory claims, originally made in the controversial song, that accuse Drake of pedophilia and incite violence against him.

“It was the first, and will hopefully be the last, Super Bowl halftime show orchestrated to assassinate the character of another artist,” the suit reads.

Though Kendrick omitted explicit language like “pedophile” from his performance, Drake’s legal team claims the mere censorship acknowledges the line’s defamatory impact.

From Halftime Show to the Grammys

Drake’s amended suit also takes aim at Kendrick’s 2025 Grammy Awards performance, where “Not Like Us” won five Grammys, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. The lawsuit asserts that UMG used its influence to secure these platforms and accolades, further amplifying a song Drake calls both “false and dangerous.”

The rapper alleges that the backlash has had real-world consequences:

A shooting at his Toronto home

Two attempted break-ins

A flood of online hate and harassment

A significant hit to his brand value, especially ahead of contract negotiations with UMG

“Drake’s amended complaint makes an already strong case stronger,” said lead attorney Michael Gottlieb. “UMG’s PR ‘spin’ and failed efforts to avoid discovery cannot suppress the facts and the truth.”

The Beef Boils Over

The long-running feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which dates back to 2013, escalated dramatically in 2024. While both traded diss tracks, “Not Like Us”—with lines like “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young”—became the most viral and controversial, sparking Drake’s original suit in January.

Drake is suing UMG, not Lamar directly, claiming the label “approved, published, and promoted” the track despite its content. UMG has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the suit as “foolish and frivolous legal theatrics.”

“Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label,” UMG stated in a motion to dismiss.

Accountability vs. Spin

In a scathing response, Drake’s team maintains that the lawsuit is about accountability and truth, not sour grapes.

“Drake is holding the largest music conglomerate in the world accountable… and doing so without fear,” the statement reads. “UMG said, ‘be careful what you ask for.’ Drake knows exactly what he asked for: the truth and accountability.”

As discovery proceeds in New York, all eyes remain on this high-stakes legal showdown—one that could reshape not only the careers of two rap titans, but also the business practices of the biggest label in music.