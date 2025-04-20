Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Single “Whenever,” Dropping April 25

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to heat things up with her brand-new single, “Whenever,” dropping April 25 — just a day before she returns to the Coachella stage for Weekend Two.

The announcement came via social media, where Meg revealed the single’s bold poster-style artwork. The visual nods to her Fever era with a twist — a sleek cowboy hat, a vintage car, fish-headed figures, and a chessboard featuring a knight piece. The phrase “It’s whatever b—-, it’s whenever h–!” adds a dose of unapologetic flair, making it clear: this is a new era under Hot Girl Productions, and Meg is fully in charge.

Fans are buzzing about what to expect from “Whenever.” Will it follow the sharp-tongued energy of her 2024 track HISS, or lean into a summer anthem groove? Either way, it’s clear this release is part of a larger, calculated rollout as Megan builds toward her next full-length project, Act III.

The rapper recently hinted that the upcoming album is well underway and that she’s being selective with collaborators. During a TikTok Live, she shared she’s focused on artists she truly respects — and confirmed Doechii is on her dream feature list.

Coming off a star-studded Coachella performance with surprise guests like Queen Latifah and Ciara, Megan’s momentum is only growing. With “Whenever” leading the charge, she’s using her platform not only to drop hits, but to grow her independent brand — Hot Girl Productions — into a full-on force.

As fans count down to April 25, all eyes are on Coachella Weekend Two. Will Meg give a sneak peek of the new track on stage? One thing’s for sure: the Hot Girl Coach is making her next move count.