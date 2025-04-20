Clodagh Rodgers, UK’s 1971 Eurovision Star, Dies at 78

Clodagh Rodgers, the Northern Irish singer who represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest 1971, has sadly passed away at the age of 78. Her son, Sam Sorbie, confirmed her death via social media, sharing that she died peacefully following a three-year illness, surrounded by her family in Cobham.

Rodgers was best known for performing “Jack in the Box” at the Eurovision contest held in Dublin, where she placed fourth with 98 points. The song later became a UK chart hit, peaking at number four, and helped solidify her place as one of Britain’s most prominent pop stars of the era.

Born in Warrenpoint, County Down in 1947, Rodgers began singing at the age of 12 and signed her first record deal at just 15, with the help of her father, a concert promoter. Although her early singles failed to chart, she finally broke through with “Come Back and Shake Me”, becoming the UK’s top-selling female singles artist of 1969.

Her music success quickly led to a flourishing career in TV and theatre, with appearances in shows like Sunday Night at the Palladium, The Morecambe and Wise Show, and The Two Ronnies, as well as roles in West End productions such as Pump Boys and Dinettes and Blood Brothers.

Rodgers’ selection to represent the UK at Eurovision was not without controversy. As a Catholic from Northern Ireland, she received kidnap threats from the IRA for representing Britain during a tense time in the region’s political history — but she bravely continued with the performance in Dublin.

In a heartfelt tribute, her son remembered her as “a woman who lived an incredible life, full of love and happiness,” and a devoted mother who was “the rock of this family.”

Tributes have poured in across social media, including from former BBC Radio DJ Mike Read, who praised Rodgers as a “star in many spheres — film, TV, stage and hit songs,” and shared his gratitude for being trusted to write her obituary.

Clodagh Rodgers leaves behind a legacy of charm, resilience, and music that continues to echo through generations of Eurovision fans and beyond.