Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Faces U.S. Ticket Sales Slump

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Cowboy Carter World Tour, set to launch on April 28 in Los Angeles, is facing unexpected hurdles — with thousands of seats still unsold for several U.S. dates and ticket prices dropping significantly across resale platforms.

According to Ticketmaster, the opening night in Los Angeles still has over 3,200 tickets available, with standard tickets starting at $85 and resale prices plummeting as low as $35. For her two additional LA shows, more than 3,800 standard tickets remain for each. The trend continues in other major cities — including Atlanta, where nearly 6,000 tickets are available for her July 14 concert, half of which are floor seats.

Despite these numbers, Live Nation has stated that 94% of tickets have been sold, denying concerns about weak sales. The discrepancy appears to lie in regional demand: UK and France tour stops are performing notably better, with London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium shows nearly sold out — albeit only premium seating remains for the first night on June 5, starting at £546.

Industry experts believe the U.S. ticket lag isn’t due to a lack of interest but pricing miscalculations. When sales opened in February, demand was initially so high that it temporarily crashed Ticketmaster. The tour announcement came fresh off Beyoncé’s Grammy win for Album of the Year, which added momentum to the hype around Cowboy Carter.

Still, the current slowdown paints a cautionary tale about venue scale and dynamic pricing in a post-pandemic touring economy. Even major acts like Linkin Park have recently downsized U.S. dates — moving from Dodger Stadium to smaller indoor venues — though, like Beyoncé, they’re experiencing much stronger sales in the UK, with a sold-out Wembley Stadium appearance.

Backed by the success of Cowboy Carter and Beyoncé’s unmatched stage presence, the tour may still find its footing. But with some U.S. stops underperforming, the early weeks will be telling in how Team Bey adapts — and whether fans will fill those empty seats once the tour gets rolling.