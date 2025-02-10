Beyoncé Adds Extra UK, US & Paris Dates to Cowboy Carter 2025 World Tour

Fresh off her historic Grammy win for Album of the Year, Beyoncé has officially expanded her Cowboy Carter 2025 world tour, adding additional stadium dates in the UK, US, and France due to overwhelming demand.

The tour kicks off in the US with a four-night residency at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium starting April 28. From there, Beyoncé will travel through Chicago and New Jersey before heading to Europe, where she will perform a six-night residency at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June. The tour will then wrap up with additional US shows, concluding with three nights in Atlanta in July.

Newly Added Dates:

• London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (June 14 & 16)

• Chicago – Soldier Field (May 18)

• Paris – Stade de France (June 22)

• Atlanta – Mercedes Benz Stadium (July 13)

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter 2025 World Tour Dates:

APRIL

• 28 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

MAY

• 1 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

• 4 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

• 7 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

• 15 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

• 17 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

• 18 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (New Date!)

• 22 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

• 24 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

• 25 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

• 28 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

JUNE

• 5 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

• 7 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

• 10 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

• 12 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

• 14 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (New Date!)

• 16 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (New Date!)

• 19 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

• 21 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

• 22 – Paris, FR – Stade de France (New Date!)

• 28 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

• 29 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

JULY

• 4 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium

• 7 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium

• 10 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

• 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

• 13 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium (New Date!)

How to Get Tickets

Beyoncé is holding several presale events before general ticket sales begin.

• BeyHive Presale: Available through Beyoncé’s official fan club—fans can sign up on her website for access.

• Mastercard Presale: Begins Wednesday, February 12 at 12 PM (local time).

• O2 Priority Presale: Begins Wednesday, February 12 at 10 AM (local time).

• General Sale: Opens February 14 at 12 PM (local time) for both US and UK/European dates.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so fans should act fast to secure their spot at one of the biggest tours of 2025!