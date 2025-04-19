Lil Wayne Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Tha Carter VI, Confirms June Release

The wait is nearly over. After years of anticipation, Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI is officially dropping on June 6, and the legendary rapper is pulling out all the stops. In a new Rolling Stone cover story, Wayne confirmed an eye-popping roster of collaborators that will appear on the project, ranging from rap royalty to unexpected global icons.

During a private listening session, Wayne revealed that the album will feature Wyclef Jean, Andrea Bocelli, Miley Cyrus, Elephant Man, Machine Gun Kelly, Bono, Kanye West (Ye), Wheezy, his son Kameron Carter, and more. There’s also reportedly a track with an uncleared Billie Eilish sample—though it’s unclear if that will make the final cut.

“If there’s one thing about this album that’s different,” Wayne explained, “it’s me approaching it like, ‘Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?’”

- Advertisement -

Creativity Meets Chaos

Wayne’s longtime friend and collaborator Wyclef Jean had high praise for their studio chemistry:

“Leaving Wyclef Jean and Lil Wayne in a studio for 24 hours is a dangerous thing. You don’t know what’s going to pop out.”

Weezy added with a laugh,

“You going to probably do like eight songs [with Wyclef] because he’s going to keep flipping what you did on one [song] and make a whole [new] song out of that s**t.”

The vibe for Tha Carter VI is shaping up to be experimental, genre-blending, and entirely unpredictable—hallmarks of Wayne’s ever-evolving artistry.

Super Bowl & Sons?

The Rolling Stone interview also dove into other topics, including Wayne’s thoughts on the Super Bowl Halftime Show and potential future projects. Though fans have long called for him to headline the Super Bowl, Wayne shared that he’s no longer interested, saying:

“They stole that feeling. I don’t want to do it. It was perfect.”

He also teased a possible album with his sons, though no details have been confirmed yet.

- Advertisement -

Mark Your Calendar: June 6

Wayne confirmed the June 6 release date earlier this year, and this new interview only builds anticipation. With such a diverse lineup and Wayne’s creative fire still burning strong, Tha Carter VI could be one of the most memorable albums of 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates—and maybe even that elusive Billie Eilish sample drop.