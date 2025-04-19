Jack Black’s ‘Steve’s Lava Chicken’ Becomes Shortest Song Ever to Hit UK Top 40

Jack Black has officially broken UK chart history with a song that lasts barely half a minute. His novelty track “Steve’s Lava Chicken,” from A Minecraft Movie, has entered the UK Singles Chart at No. 21, making it the shortest song ever to reach the Top 40—just 34 seconds long.
Performed by Black’s in-film character Steve, the track is a playful ode to lava-roasted poultry in the pixelated universe of Minecraft. Its quirky lyrics—“Crispy and juicy, now you’re havin’ a snack / Ooh, super spicy, it’s a lava attack”—and meme-worthy energy have catapulted it to viral status with fans, especially the film’s younger audience.
Breaking Records in 34 Seconds
“Steve’s Lava Chicken” has dethroned the previous record-holder, “The Ladies’ Bras” by Jonny Trunk & Wisbey, which charted at No. 27 back in 2007 with a run time of 36 seconds. This new milestone also marks Jack Black’s highest-charting single ever in the UK, beating:
- “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie (No. 28, 2023)
- “POD” with Tenacious D (No. 24, 2006)
- “Tribute” (No. 84)
Black reacted with his signature enthusiasm, saying in a video message:
“I want to send big love to all the Minecraft fans for getting us up there – it’s insane! Love you!”
Minecraft Mania on Screen and Charts
A Minecraft Movie has become 2025’s highest-grossing film so far, already surpassing $570 million globally, and creating chaotic scenes in some theaters. Fans have turned screenings into loud, rowdy celebrations—some even bringing real chickens to the cinema.
The film packs in crowd-pleasing Easter eggs and tributes (like a nod to the late Minecraft creator Technoblade), which has struck a chord with dedicated fans. Its box office dominance even outpaces the launch weekend success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Elsewhere on the Charts…
- Alex Warren’s single “Ordinary” is holding strong at No. 1 for the fifth week, making it the longest-running No. 1 of 2025 so far.
- On the UK Albums Chart, Those Damn Crows score their first No. 1 with God Shaped Hole, beating new releases from Sabrina Carpenter, Oasis, and Bon Iver.
From absurdist novelty to serious chart milestones, Jack Black’s chicken-fueled banger proves that viral power—and a dash of lava—can turn even 34 seconds into pop history.