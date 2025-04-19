Jack Black’s ‘Steve’s Lava Chicken’ Becomes Shortest Song Ever to Hit UK Top 40

Jack Black has officially broken UK chart history with a song that lasts barely half a minute. His novelty track “Steve’s Lava Chicken,” from A Minecraft Movie, has entered the UK Singles Chart at No. 21, making it the shortest song ever to reach the Top 40—just 34 seconds long.

Performed by Black’s in-film character Steve, the track is a playful ode to lava-roasted poultry in the pixelated universe of Minecraft. Its quirky lyrics—“Crispy and juicy, now you’re havin’ a snack / Ooh, super spicy, it’s a lava attack”—and meme-worthy energy have catapulted it to viral status with fans, especially the film’s younger audience.

Breaking Records in 34 Seconds

“Steve’s Lava Chicken” has dethroned the previous record-holder, “The Ladies’ Bras” by Jonny Trunk & Wisbey, which charted at No. 27 back in 2007 with a run time of 36 seconds. This new milestone also marks Jack Black’s highest-charting single ever in the UK, beating:

“Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie (No. 28, 2023)

“POD” with Tenacious D (No. 24, 2006)

“Tribute” (No. 84)

Black reacted with his signature enthusiasm, saying in a video message:

“I want to send big love to all the Minecraft fans for getting us up there – it’s insane! Love you!”

Minecraft Mania on Screen and Charts

A Minecraft Movie has become 2025’s highest-grossing film so far, already surpassing $570 million globally, and creating chaotic scenes in some theaters. Fans have turned screenings into loud, rowdy celebrations—some even bringing real chickens to the cinema.

The film packs in crowd-pleasing Easter eggs and tributes (like a nod to the late Minecraft creator Technoblade), which has struck a chord with dedicated fans. Its box office dominance even outpaces the launch weekend success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Elsewhere on the Charts…

Alex Warren’s single “Ordinary” is holding strong at No. 1 for the fifth week, making it the longest-running No. 1 of 2025 so far.

On the UK Albums Chart, Those Damn Crows score their first No. 1 with God Shaped Hole, beating new releases from Sabrina Carpenter, Oasis, and Bon Iver.

From absurdist novelty to serious chart milestones, Jack Black’s chicken-fueled banger proves that viral power—and a dash of lava—can turn even 34 seconds into pop history.