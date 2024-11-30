Doja Cat Teases New Music, Sparks Speculation About Upcoming Fifth Album

Doja Cat has set fans abuzz with cryptic hints about her potential fifth studio album. On Saturday (Nov. 30), the superstar shared three mysterious videos on X (formerly Twitter), leaving fans speculating about new music.

In the first video, titled “Let’s talk about it,” Doja begins to speak but abruptly cuts off, building suspense. The second video, “my bad yall,” continues the playful tone, with Doja apologizing for “f—ing with you guys” before the clip ends mid-sentence.

The final, minute-long video delivers the most excitement: Doja plays snippets from nine unreleased tracks, pausing each one, before ending the video with a mischievous smile.

These teasers follow a series of cryptic hints from the Grammy winner. Earlier in November, she posted and quickly deleted a 13-song tracklist featuring titles like “Cards,” “Acts of Service,” “Make It Up,” “Did I Lie,” and “Crack,” marking her favorites. Fans also noticed her Instagram photo dump captioned “red 5,” potentially hinting at the album’s title or theme, alongside a new foot tattoo reading “Red.”

Doja’s latest album, Scarlet (2023), debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, following the success of her chart-topping Planet Her. Now, fans eagerly await what could be her next evolution.

Stay tuned for updates as Doja Cat continues to keep fans guessing about her next musical chapter.