Doechii Drops New Single “Nosebleeds” After Grammy Win

Doechii is keeping the momentum going! Just hours after taking home the GRAMMY for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal, the rising rap star has released her brand-new single, “Nosebleeds”—a victory anthem packed with confidence and energy.

A Song Made for the Moment

Written and recorded specifically for this milestone, “Nosebleeds” is produced by Jonas Jeberg and serves as a bold declaration of Doechii’s well-earned success. In the track, she acknowledges her journey, giving shoutouts to her mother, Top Dawg Entertainment, and fellow labelmates while calling out doubters who never believed she’d make it this far.

🔥 “Now I understand why they mad at me, and hate on my anatomy / It’s ’cause I look good from the balcony / I look good from the nosebleeds, b*tch.” 🔥

With sharp lyricism and undeniable charisma, Doechii makes it clear—she’s here to stay.

Stream “Nosebleeds” Now

The new single is available on Spotify and Apple Music, and fans are already buzzing about its powerful message and infectious beat.

🎧 Listen to “Nosebleeds” now and celebrate Doechii’s Grammy-winning era!