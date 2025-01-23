DJ Harvey Releases Ibiza Set to Aid Los Angeles Wildfire Relief

Legendary DJ Harvey is lending his support to those impacted by the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. To aid in relief efforts, he has released the first hour of his opening night set at Pikes Ibiza from September 9th, 2024.

The live recording, available for download or streaming on Bandcamp for a minimum donation of $1, captures the essence of the night, including “crowd noise, pauses and all.”

100% of the proceeds will be equally distributed among three crucial organizations:

- Advertisement -

MusiCares: Provides financial, medical, and personal emergency assistance to members of the music community.

Provides financial, medical, and personal emergency assistance to members of the music community. LAFD Foundation: Supports the Los Angeles Fire Department by funding essential equipment, training, and community outreach programs.

Supports the Los Angeles Fire Department by funding essential equipment, training, and community outreach programs. American Red Cross: Provides vital assistance to individuals and families affected by disasters, including shelter, food, and emotional support.

Harvey joins a growing list of musicians and organizations offering support to those impacted by the wildfires. Jhené Aiko, Empress Of, and Fat Tony have launched fundraisers, while Madlib recently shared a heartbreaking account of losing his home, music, and equipment in the fires and launched a Donorbox campaign.

Listen to DJ Harvey’s Pikes Ibiza set and contribute to the vital relief efforts here.