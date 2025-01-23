back to top
Greek Edition

DJ Harvey Releases Ibiza Set to Aid Los Angeles Wildfire Relief

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM
DJ Harvey performing live at Pikes Ibiza

Legendary DJ Harvey is lending his support to those impacted by the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. To aid in relief efforts, he has released the first hour of his opening night set at Pikes Ibiza from September 9th, 2024.

The live recording, available for download or streaming on Bandcamp for a minimum donation of $1, captures the essence of the night, including “crowd noise, pauses and all.”

100% of the proceeds will be equally distributed among three crucial organizations:

- Advertisement -
  • MusiCares: Provides financial, medical, and personal emergency assistance to members of the music community.
  • LAFD Foundation: Supports the Los Angeles Fire Department by funding essential equipment, training, and community outreach programs.
  • American Red Cross: Provides vital assistance to individuals and families affected by disasters, including shelter, food, and emotional support.

Harvey joins a growing list of musicians and organizations offering support to those impacted by the wildfires. Jhené Aiko, Empress Of, and Fat Tony have launched fundraisers, while Madlib recently shared a heartbreaking account of losing his home, music, and equipment in the fires and launched a Donorbox campaign.

Listen to DJ Harvey’s Pikes Ibiza set and contribute to the vital relief efforts here.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, January 23, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved